Asia Pacific markets trade mixed; Ant Group files for Hong Kong-Shanghai listing

In corporate developments, Chinese tech giant Alibaba's affiliate Ant Group on Teusday filed for a concurrent listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR market — a Nasdaq-style tech board — and the Hong Kong stock exchange. Ant Group, which runs the highly popular Alipay mobile payments app in China, has not disclosed details about the pricing of its shares.

Stocks in Asia Pacific mixed in Wednesday morning trade as major indexes on Wall Street notched new records yet again overnight.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to all-time highs. The broader market index added 0.4% to close at 3,443.62 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8% to end its trading day at 11,466.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as it declined 60.02 points, or 0.2%, to close at 28,248.44 — snapping a three-day winning streak.

The moves stateside came on the back of mixed economic data. U.S. Census on Tuesday reported a 36% surge in sales of newly built homes in July. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, however, fell for a second straight month to 84.8 in August from July's 91.7.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 92.99 from levels above 93.2 seen earlier in the trading week.

The Japanese yen traded at 106.49 per dollar after seeing an earlier high of 106.32 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7199, in a trading week that has seen in mostly trading between $0.716 and $0.72.

Oil prices were mixed in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.13% to $45.92 per barrel. U.S. crude futures dipped slightly at $43.33 per barrel.