An economic decoupling of the U.S. and China is 'a long way away,' says former IMF China head

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during a meeting outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

An economic decoupling of the U.S. and China is "a long way away," but moving away from a U.S.-centric system certainly appeals to Beijing, said Eswar Prasad, previously head of the International Monetary Fund's China division.

"These two economies are still quite closely tied. After all, it's very hard for the two largest economies in a way to stop bumping into each other in various dimensions," said Prasad, who is now a trade professor at Cornell University.

However, "the desire to get away from the grasp of the U.S.-based or dollar-denominated international financial system is certainly something at the forefront of China's mind," said Prasad.

That is why the world's second-largest economy has been pushing for greater use of the Chinese yuan in settling trade, he said.

China is also actively opening up its capital markets to foreign investors and liberalizing its exchange rate regime.

"That is going to be tied in with domestic capital market development which Chinese leaders know is going to be crucial for China's sustained growth in the future," said Prasad.