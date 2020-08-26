These laggard stocks that missed the last leg of the rally are breaking out, chart analyst says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Technical analyst Robert Sluymer has identified a few laggard stocks that are showing signs of breaking out and suggested Wednesday they could help balance out a portfolio filled with high-flying momentum names.

"On the other side of that barbell... as much as that's a cliche, you do have a lot of stocks that are starting to emerge out of these trading ranges that have been in place since June," Sluymer, a managing director at Fundstrat Global Advisors, said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." "That's where a lot of the cyclical stocks sort of peaked out and started to trade sideways."