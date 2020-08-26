These side hustles have social distancing built right in

MilanRist | E+ | Getty Images

Questions, questions

Between the pandemic and a politically charged upcoming election, surveys can be a big side job now. Taking a survey from a site like SurveyJunkie might net you a few bucks, but some online research projects can pay as much as $150. Respondent lets you browse projects by compensation range. San Antonio, Texas, residents who are credit union members can earn $135, according to a recent post. Remember, everything you make is reportable income. Focus Group, which conducts online research, cautions you'll be responsible for the payment of any taxes, and says they will issue a Form 1099 to anyone who makes $600 or more.

Know what you're getting into

Run the name of a website you'd like to work for plus the word "reviews" into a search engine or visit SideHusl.com, which aims to make the risks and rewards of working with online platforms much more transparent. "You should absolutely know how much you are going to earn in advance," said Kathy Kristof, who created SideHusl.com to rate platforms and give pay estimates. Be aware of the risks and the costs. "Many of these platforms will mislead you about your potential earnings," she said. Side Hustle Nation has ideas and a wealth of info on starting your own business, and SideHustleSchool.com offers encouragement and information via podcasts.

'I'm 10 minutes away'

agrobacter | E+ | Getty Images

A job far, far away

Remote opportunities are legion, Kristof says. "Teaching and tutoring are great ones, and you can teach anything from music and dance to language," she said. "Primarily teaching English as a foreign language would be to Chinese kids, where your main requirement on some sites is that you be a native English speaker." Most of the dozens of online tutoring platforms pay around $15 per hour or more. And the English tutoring platforms are all conducted on Beijing time, Kristof said, so you'll likely be working when your own kids are asleep.

You can list services for practically anything on Fiverr, and it's not just editorial tasks. "Cast a hex on your ex [is an offering]," Kristof said. "Someone else said they'll give good advice about relationships." Her main advice: Structure your offer so you know exactly what you're earning.

Get it together

martin-dm | E+ | Getty Images

IKEA stores are reopening. Whether customers brave the hours-long lines or order online, that flat-pack furniture still has to be assembled. If you can wield an Allen wrench and decipher the Swedish retailer's wordless instructions, you can come to someone's rescue via TaskRabbit. Recent projects in New York included moving boxes, planting flowers and cleaning a bathroom and kitchen. Since you'll be in someone else's apartment, wear a mask and gloves, and maintain the recommended six-foot distance from your client.

Blog about it