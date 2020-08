Repellants are displayed in a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 3, 2016. Fear of the mosquito-borne Zika virus has Brazilians rushing to buy repellant, creating a shortage of some brands on pharmacy shelves and boosting sales for the industry - a trend some producers are preparing for elsewhere as the outbreak spreads.

British military scientists have discovered that a product found in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The product, Citriodiol, could offer a new layer of protection against Covid-19 according to scientists at the U.K.'s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Sky said.