Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Urban Outfitters, Roku, Moderna & more

Yun Li@YunLi626
People outside at an Urban Outfitters store in New York City.
Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. 

Salesforce —Shares of the software company surged 27% following its blowout earnings. The soon-to-be Dow member reported earnings per share of $1.44, topping estimates by 77 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $5.15 billion, higher than the $4.9 billion forecast on the Street. Revenue from the core Sales Cloud, which enables salespeople and managers to keep track of business, totaled $1.28 billion, growing 13% on an annualized basis.

Urban Outfitters – Shares of Urban Outfitters soared nearly 22% after the apparel retailer posted a big earnings surprise. The company reported a profit of 35 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with expectations of a 40 cents per share loss from Refinitiv. Its revenue also topped estimates on the back of an increase in digital sales. 

Nordstrom — The department store company's stocks fell more than 6% after reporting a sales decline of 53% due to the coronavirus pandemic and store closures. Nordstrom reported a loss of $1.62 per share, compared to the loss of $1.48 expectation from Refinitiv. Revenue also missed estimates, coming in at $1.86 billion, compared to the $2.38 billion estimated.

Moderna — The stock popped 6% after the biotech firm said its potential coronavirus vaccine generated a promising immune response in elderly patients in an early-stage clinical trial. The company tested its vaccine on 10 adults between ages 56 and 70 and 10 elderly adults aged 71 and older, Moderna said.

Dick's Sporting Goods — Shares of the sporting goods retailer jumped nearly 15% on the back of strong online sales from the previous quarter. Dick's said e-commerce sales were up by 194% in the previous quarter when compared to the year-earlier period. They also made up 30% of overall sales for the quarter.

Roku — Roku shares jumped nearly 10% after an analyst at Citi initiated coverage of the streaming media company with a buy rating and a price target of $180 per share. That price target implies a 12-month upside of 21.8% from Tuesday's close of $147.77 per share. "We believe Roku will continue to benefit from active account growth and from growing value per active account," the analyst said.

Anaplan — The software stock soared 29% after Anaplan reported a narrower loss and higher revenue for its fiscal second quarter than analysts surveyed by FactSet anticipated. Subscription revenue rose 32% compared with the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Shares of HPE jumped 5% after the enterprise computing company posted a better-than-expected quarter. HPE said it earned 32 cents per share in the previous quarter, 9 cents above Refinitic estimates. The company also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter and the full year.

Tesla – Shares of the electric vehicle company jumped more than 4% after Jefferies raised its target on the stock to a Street high of $2,500. In a note titled "The Permanent Revolution Continues," the firm said that we're "still early in the transformation of the auto industry." Jefferies has a buy rating on Tesla.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Jesse Pound, Pippa Stevens and Fred Imbert contributed reporting.

Correction: Anaplan reported a narrower loss and higher revenue for its fiscal second quarter. Subscription revenue rose 32%. An earlier version misstated the quarter and percentage.

