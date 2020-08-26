Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Roku, Apple, Nikola, Shopify & more

Telsey upgraded Urban Outfitters after it reported better than expected earnings and said it sees "further stock upside."

"The company managed to expand its operating margin for the quarter while maintaining clean inventory levels and controlling expenses. The return to profitability allowed management to resume growth-supporting capital investments while paying down debt at a time when others in the space scramble to shore up liquidity. Trends through the quarter suggest that the topline can continue to improve sequentially while rent concessions can benefit gross margin as well."