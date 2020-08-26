Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 26% on the back of blowout results for the previous quarter. Netflix jumped 12% and Facebook closed 8% higher. Amazon , Alphabet , Microsoft and Apple also rose on Wednesday.

Sentiment was also helped by positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front and solid U.S. economic data. Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine showed promising results in a small trial of patients aged 56 and older . The company's stock jumped 6% on the news. U.S. durable goods orders jumped by 11.2% in July , easily topping a 4.3% estimate from Refinitiv.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver a highly anticipated speech on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims data is scheduled for release as well.

