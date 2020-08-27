Remote schooling this fall will have a negative financial impact on families

School is going to look very different this year.

And that means working from home is also going to change.

On top of worrying about their kids' health, parents are also apprehensive about the fallout if and when schools shut down again. It's a very real possibility, given that some colleges are shutting down temporarily just a week or so into the fall semester.

Welcome to an era of tough decisions.

"The problem is, people design their work lives around knowing their kids are going to be in excellent care from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day," said Thomas Henske, a certified financial planner and partner at Lenox Advisors in New York.

That's no longer a given. Most schools will be going to a hybrid combination of in-person instruction a few hours a week and remote classes the rest of the time.

That leaves parents needing home care. "If so, who and at what cost?" Henske said. "Or do you need to take your eye off the ball?

"For a lot of people, that means lower income."