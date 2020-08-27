DraftKings CEO Jason Robins: Our vision is to be the hub of all betting, not just sports

A View from the Top is a Q&A series exclusively available on CNBC Pro. Alex Sherman will regularly speak with a business leader about decision-making, investing and industry news.

Special purpose acquisition companies are all the rage on Wall Street now, and there's little doubt the craze has a lot to do with the success of DraftKings, which debuted as a $3 billion company and quickly surged to a market valuation of more than $12 billion. While growth companies like DraftKings have historically avoided SPACs, the company's success has opened the eyes of entrepreneurs, executives and investors that there's a new way to go public.

But while DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins is pleased to have started a trend, he tells CNBC that "if that's all we ever accomplish, then shame on us." He explains how his long-term vision for the company involves betting of all kinds — not just sports — and says that while there is not a comparable company to DraftKings today, he eventually wants to be compared to the "major distruptors: Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple."

Here's the full Q&A: