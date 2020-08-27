Ford and Fiat Chrysler remain under federal investigation in union corruption probe

DETROIT — Ford Motor remains under federal investigation as part of a multi-year corruption probe into the United Auto Workers union, according to the lead prosecutor on the investigation.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told CNBC that the automaker and the UAW's Ford unit remain targets in the probe, which initially started with Fiat Chrysler and its union counterpart.

"Ford and Fiat Chrysler, those investigations are still continuing," he said Thursday during a phone interview. "You have to look at everything." When asked whether the companies or their union departments remained under investigation, he said his team was "certainly not going to limit it to one or the other."

Ford, in a statement, said: "As always, we would cooperate with any inquires." Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond for comment.

Schneider confirmed again that General Motors is not a target of the ongoing investigation, which was made public in July 2017. Federal prosecutors, at the company's request this spring, confirmed GM was not a target of the investigation at that time. Schneider said companies and individuals can make that request to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Schneider's comments come hours after prosecutors charged ex-UAW President Dennis Williams with embezzlement as part of the probe. Williams, 67, and at least six other senior UAW officials allegedly conspired to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in lavish entertainment and personal expenses such as golf trips and high-end dinners in the cost of UAW conferences.