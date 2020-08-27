Goldman hikes Peloton's target to Street high, says growth is undervalued in the stay-at-home name

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Wall Street is underestimating high flying fitness stock Peloton's growth potential even after rallying nearly 140% this year, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Wall Street firm — which has a buy rating on the stationary bike company — hiked its 12-month price target to $96 from $84 per share, sending shares of Peloton up more than 3% in premarket trading on Thursday. Goldman's new target is the highest on Wall Street, implying more than 42% upside for the "stay at home" stock.