Goldman hikes Peloton's target to Street high, says growth is undervalued in the stay-at-home name

A monitor displays Peloton Interactive Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) across from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Wall Street is underestimating high flying fitness stock Peloton's growth potential even after rallying nearly 140% this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Wall Street firm — which has a buy rating on the stationary bike company — hiked its 12-month price target to $96 from $84 per share, sending shares of Peloton up more than 3% in premarket trading on Thursday. Goldman's new target is the highest on Wall Street, implying more than 42% upside for the "stay at home" stock.