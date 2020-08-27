Employment experts on how to disagree in a job interview — without hurting your chances of getting hired

Disagreeing with a potential employer in an interview won't always hurt your chances of landing the job, despite what you might think. Instead, experts say, it's all about how you go about challenging an interviewer.

The ultimate aim of any job interview is to impress a potential employer enough to get offered the role. The assumption is that you need to be "agreeable" in order to succeed, Caroline Stokes, the founder of executive headhunting and coaching company FORWARD, said in the Harvard Business Review in November.

However, this type of "well-intended dishonesty" can lead to problems down the line, particularly if you do end up working for the company.

Thomas Hills, a professor at the University of Warwick's department of psychology, told CNBC that candidates should try to be themselves in interviews.

If you do get the job, "you're going to have to deal in principle with this person, or people like this, a lot … if you can't communicate freely with them, you're going to be in a job where you feel oppressed," he said.

That being said, Hills said the key is deciding whether the point you want to challenge is important and relevant to the job.

"If (the interviewer is) making a point about something you don't care about but you know that they're wrong, you have to ask yourself: 'Is it worth it?'" he explained.