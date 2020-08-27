IRS to send catch-up payments for missing stimulus money

Some Americans who are still waiting for their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments may be relieved to know their checks will soon be in the mail.

The IRS announced this week that 50,000 people will receive catch-up payments for money that was withheld due to their spouse's past-due child support.

Catch-up payments are set to go to those individuals beginning in early to mid-September, the federal tax agency said.

The $1,200 stimulus checks were authorized by Congress with CARES Act in March. The one-time payments called for up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples who file jointly, plus $500 per child under age 17.

Beacause the payments were targeted at low- to middle-income Americans, individuals and families had to meet certain income limits in order to qualify.

There were also other exclusions that shut some people out . That included those who owe past-due child support.

Now, people who had money withheld due to their spouse's unpaid child support will receive that portion of their payment automatically. The money will be issued to those who have filled out Form 8379 and submitted it along with either their 2019 or 2018 tax returns.

Those who were affected but did not submit paperwork do not need to take further action, the IRS said. The agency will automatically issue catch-up payments to those individuals, though the timing on that is still to be determined.