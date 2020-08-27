NATO's 'real political crisis' is on the inside, strategist warns

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) looks at US President Donald Trump (R) walking past her during a family photo as part of the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019.

NATO's secretary general is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin Thursday against a backdrop of challenges for the transatlantic military alliance and rising tensions in Europe. But there is skepticism over what role NATO can, and should, play in de-escalating international disputes, as divisions remain within the organization.

The meeting between NATO's leader Jens Stoltenberg and Merkel comes amid a continuing crackdown against protesters in Belarus, which neighbors the European Union, and mounting tensions between NATO members (but historical rivals) Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean, as well as the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in Germany.

Addressing the situation in Belarus, where protesters continue to call for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko after a disputed election result earlier in August, Stoltenberg denied accusations that NATO troops were gathering at the country's border with Poland and Lithuania.

"NATO has no military build-up in the region so any excuse to use that as an excuse to crack down on peaceful protesters is absolutely unjustified," Stoltenberg, who arrived in Berlin on Wednesday to meet with senior German officials and attend an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, said.

He also addressed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany. This decision was made by U.S. President Donald Trump who has repeatedly lambasted NATO members — and particularly Germany — for not meeting a target agreed in 2014 for members of the organization to spend no less than 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense spending.

Trump has argued that the U.S. is spending too much of its own money to "protect" Europe.

Although Germany has increased defense spending since 2014, it has still not reached the 2% target. The most recent NATO estimate predicts that the country spent 1.38% on defense spending in 2019, while the U.S. is estimated to have spent 3.42%. In fact, only nine members of the 30-country alliance reach the agreed 2% target in 2019, NATO estimates suggest. Lower defense spending among some European NATO members is believed to be a key factor behind Trump's announcement earlier this year that the U.S. would withdraw around 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany.

Addressing the U.S. move, NATO's secretary general said it's important that NATO allies "continue to consult closely because (the) U.S. presence in Europe is important, both for the security of Europe, and for the security of the United States."