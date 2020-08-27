Risks of further U.S. sanctions will 'paradoxically' boost Russia's gold production, says Fitch Solutions

Russia is expected to boost its gold production more rapidly in 2020 and 2021 as rising risks of more U.S. sanctions push the Russian central bank to shore up reserves of the precious metal, according to Fitch Solutions.

"The ongoing and expanding US sanctions on Russia will paradoxically support gold production in the country in the short term," the consultancy said in a Wednesday report.

"The rising risk of Russian state banks being frozen out of dealing in US dollar-denominated assets all together as bi-lateral relations remain strained is pushing the Russian central bank to increase its holdings of gold. As long as tensions with the US remain, domestic demand for gold is set to remain," it added.

U.S. sanctions on Russia, first imposed in 2014 following the latter's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, have expanded in subsequent years. Relations between the two countries have remained rocky with the U.S. viewing Russia as a top threat to its national security, even though President Donald Trump tried to pursue warmer ties.