Watch live: Trump to accept nomination at Republican National Convention

[The stream is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to formally accept his party's nomination in a live speech on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.

Other speakers scheduled for Thursday night include Trump's daughter Ivanka, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.

Trump is set to speak outside the White House before a large crowd of supporters – in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced both parties to largely scrap their plans for in-person conventions and instead stream their proceedings virtually.

More than 5.8 million Covid-19 cases and at least 180,000 deaths have been reported in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. The devastating toll of the pandemic, and the Trump administration's response to it, formed a central component of the Democrats' convention last week, when Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination. The coronavirus crisis has played a comparatively small role in the GOP's convention.

Trump in his speech will describe Biden's agenda as "extreme" and make a pitch for Democrats and independents to join the GOP.

