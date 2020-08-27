Here's the speaker lineup for the fourth night of the Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at a Keep America Great Rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, November 4, 2019.

President Donald Trump will cap the 2020 Republican Convention on Thursday night by outlining his vision for a second term in the White House.

After the coronavirus derailed the party's plans to hold the convention in a packed arena in Jacksonville, Fla., the president will deliver closing remarks from his official residence. It's just the latest instance of the GOP blurring campaign and official business over the four-day event. Trump showcased government powers throughout the week in made-for-TV political moments including a pardon and naturalization ceremony.

The Thursday events start at 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2½ hours. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

Aside from Trump's headlining remarks, the top congressional Republicans in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will vouch for their party's congressional candidates and the president's reelection against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Other notable speakers include Trump's daughter and White House advisor Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney to the president who was caught up in the events that led to Trump's impeachment in the House last year.

Here are the Thursday night speakers:

President Donald Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties last year

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and White House advisor

White House advisor Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in June

Wisconsin businesswoman Debbie Flood

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for drug charges Trump commuted

Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

