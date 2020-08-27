Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta Beauty, Dell Technologies, Workday & more

Fans gather at local Ulta Beauty in Houston to greet Kylie Jenner at the launch of her cosmetics line on November 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Ulta Beauty — Shares of Ulta Beauty soared 18% in extended trading after the beauty retailer reported better-than-feared quarterly results. Ulta posted an EPS of 14 cents in the second quarter, topping the 6 cents per share estimated, according to FactSet. The company said its sales from e-commerce operations increased more than 200%, but same-store sales decreased 26.7% compared to a year ago.

Workday — Shares of Workday jumped more than 10% following an earnings beat. The company specialized in human resources and cloud software reported a second-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share, versus an expectation of 88 cents per cent, according to FactSet. Workday also hiked its forecast for fiscal 2021 subscription revenue and announced a new co-CEO.

HP — Shares of HP gained about 3% in after-hours trading after the hardware company posted quarterly results that topped expectations. HP earned 49 cents a share for its fiscal third quarter, above the Street consensus of 43 cents, according to FactSet. A spike in consumer PC demand partially offset HP's weakness in commercial printer sales.

Dell Technologies — Shares of Dell Technologies jumped more than 4% after postimg a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue. The company's revenue slid 2.7% to $22.73 billion from a year earlier, but surpassed analysts' average estimate of $22.52 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company saw robust demand for its notebooks and software products for remote working.

VMware — Shares of VMware climbed more than 1% after the software company reported better-than-expected results for the previous. Earnings rose to $1.81 from $1.53 a share for the quarter ended July 31, above an expected $1.45 a share per FactSet. The company saw high demand from the societal trend to work from home and migrate data to cloud.