Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta Beauty, Dell Technologies, Workday & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Ulta Beauty — Shares of Ulta Beauty soared 18% in extended trading after the beauty retailer reported better-than-feared quarterly results. Ulta posted an EPS of 14 cents in the second quarter, topping the 6 cents per share estimated, according to FactSet. The company said its sales from e-commerce operations increased more than 200%, but same-store sales decreased 26.7% compared to a year ago.
Workday — Shares of Workday jumped more than 10% following an earnings beat. The company specialized in human resources and cloud software reported a second-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share, versus an expectation of 88 cents per cent, according to FactSet. Workday also hiked its forecast for fiscal 2021 subscription revenue and announced a new co-CEO.
HP — Shares of HP gained about 3% in after-hours trading after the hardware company posted quarterly results that topped expectations. HP earned 49 cents a share for its fiscal third quarter, above the Street consensus of 43 cents, according to FactSet. A spike in consumer PC demand partially offset HP's weakness in commercial printer sales.
Dell Technologies — Shares of Dell Technologies jumped more than 4% after postimg a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue. The company's revenue slid 2.7% to $22.73 billion from a year earlier, but surpassed analysts' average estimate of $22.52 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company saw robust demand for its notebooks and software products for remote working.
VMware — Shares of VMware climbed more than 1% after the software company reported better-than-expected results for the previous. Earnings rose to $1.81 from $1.53 a share for the quarter ended July 31, above an expected $1.45 a share per FactSet. The company saw high demand from the societal trend to work from home and migrate data to cloud.