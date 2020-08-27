Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress," in front of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Sarah Silbiger | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 160 points

The Dow gained 160.35 points, or 0.6%, to close at 28,492.27. The Dow also briefly erased its losses for 2020 at one point. The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% to 3,484.55. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to 11,625.34. Stocks gyrated throughout Thursday's session after the Federal Reserve unveiled a new framework that could keep interest rates lower for a longer period of time

'Average inflation targeting'

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank formally agreed to a policy of "average inflation targeting." In other words, the central bank will let inflation run "moderately" above its 2% goal for "some time." Powell also hinted that unemployment data can stay lower for longer before the Fed starts thinking about raising rates. This led to a decline in short-term yields and gains along the long end of the yield curve.

Banks jump, tech lags

JPMorgan Chase advanced 3% and Citigroup rose 1.7%. Wells Fargo and Bank of America were up 2.3% and1.9%, respectively. Facebook, meanwhile, dropped 3.5% and Amazon slid 1.2%. Netflix dropped 3.9% and Alphabet pulled back by 1%.

What happens next?

Data on consumer sentiment and personal income is set for release Friday.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.