Why coronavirus makes Hurricane Laura relief much more complicated: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Contessa Brewer breaks down how the disaster response to Hurricane Laura is complicated by Covid-19 safety protocols. Plus the latest on today's suspenseful TikTok drama, and CNBC's Bob Pisani explains how the the unbalanced stock ownership levels in America help the rich get richer.



Hurricane Laura blasts a destructive, life-threatening path through Louisiana and Texas

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn't evacuate.

Authorities had ordered coastal residents to get out, but not everyone did in an area devastated by Rita in 2005.

Laura's howling winds battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Police spotted a floating casino that got loose and crunched against a bridge. But hours after landfall, the wind and rain were still blowing too hard to check for survivors.