75% of top executives now say Biden will win the 2020 Presidential election, CNBC survey reveals

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

According to the most recent CNBC/Change Research Poll, fear over coronavirus has fallen in several key six swing states while at the same time President Donald Trump's approval rating has seen an uptick. In Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump now has an approval rating of 48%, two weeks ago his approval was at 46%. Despite an uptick in his job approval rating, President Trump is still trailing his Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden. According to Nate Silver's FiveThirtEight, Biden is currently favored to win the election — a 70 in 100 chance. Those numbers are in line with some of the world's top business leaders. Seventy-five percent of the CNBC Global CFO Council say Joe Biden will win the U.S. Presidential election in November, according to the latest quarterly survey of members released on Friday. That same number holds true for North American-based members. The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $5 trillion in market value across a wide variety of sectors. The Q3 2020 survey was conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 22. among 40 global members of the council.

Outside of the Presidential horse race, 63% of North American respondents believe that neither the Senate or the House will flip, while 25% believe the Democrats will take back the Senate and 6% believe the Republicans will take back the House.

Global recession and the election