Apple is making it harder to track iPhone users, which could hurt Facebook: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Salvador Rodriguez explains how new features in Apple's soon-to-launch iOS 14 make it more difficult for Facebook's advertising partners to track users from app to app. Plus, CNBC's Frank Holland has new data from the CNBC Global CFO Survey including some election predictions from the C-suite.



Facebook warns Apple's iOS 14 could shave more than 50% from Audience Network revenue

Facebook on Wednesday acknowledged that Apple's upcoming iOS 14 could lead to a more than 50% drop in its Audience Network advertising business. Facebook had previously warned that iOS 14 could impact its advertising business, but the company's blog post Wednesday outlined just how specific that impact could be. The Facebook Audience Network allows mobile software developers to provide in-app advertisements targeted to users based on Facebook's data. Today, advertisers can use a unique device ID number called the IDFA to better target ads and estimate their effectiveness. In iOS 14, each app that wants to use these identifiers will ask users to opt in to tracking when the app is first launched. Facebook said its apps will not collect IDFA information on iOS 14.

75% of top executives now say Biden will win the 2020 Presidential election, CNBC survey reveals

According to the most recent CNBC/Change Research Poll, fear over coronavirus has fallen in several key six swing states while at the same time President Donald Trump's approval rating has seen an uptick. In Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump now has an approval rating of 48%, two weeks ago his approval was at 46%. Despite an uptick in his job approval rating, President Trump is still trailing his Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden. According to Nate Silver's FiveThirtEight, Biden is currently favored to win the election — a 70 in 100 chance. Those numbers are in line with some of the world's top business leaders. Seventy-five percent of the CNBC Global CFO Council say Joe Biden will win the U.S. Presidential election in November, according to the latest quarterly survey of members released on Friday. That same number holds true for North American-based members.

United Airlines to cut 2,850 pilot jobs without more U.S. government aid