Apple rejects Facebook app that tells users Apple takes 30% cut of in-app purchases

Apple rejected one of Facebook's new app updates, according to Reuters. The app tried to inform users that Apple collects 30% of in-app purchases from a new online events feature.

Earlier this month, Facebook launched an online event feature that lets businesses host paid online events in an effort to renew some of the business lost due to Covid-19. Facebook asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax, since it wanted all of the money to go directly to the small businesses, but was rejected.

In an effort to inform users of Apple's cut, Facebook instead planned to add a line inside the iPhone app that informs users that "Apple takes 30% of this purchase." Facebook was unsure if Apple would approve the language and, ultimately, it didn't.

This is what the app looks like, notice the language on the left under the purchase button: