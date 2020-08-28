Fed's Mester says recovery will be 'a slow one' and more economic support is needed

The Federal Reserve will have to keep supporting the economy as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic "is going to be a slow one," a top official at the central bank said Friday.

"There's more pain out there that we're going to have to support the economy through," Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview. "What that looks like, we're going to have to take our time to evaluate that, but I think accommodative monetary policy is going to be very important throughout this recovery."

Earlier this year, the Fed slashed rates to near zero as the coronavirus outbreak forced the U.S. economy to shut down. The central bank also launched an open-ended asset-purchasing program, along with other measures, to support the economy during this period. On Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out an inflation policy framework that would keep rates lower for longer.

Mester pointed that high-frequency data examined by the Fed shows economic activity has slowed down a bit since the country started to reopen.