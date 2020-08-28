Hurricane Laura leaves damage in Louisiana and weakens into tropical depression

Michael and Darlene Taylor sort through a freezer damaged by Hurricane Laura August 27, 2020 in Grand Lake, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the southeast region of the state, reaching wind speeds of 150 mph and a 9-12 feet storm surge.

Hurricane Laura, after unleashing extensive damage in Louisiana, is now moving eastward as a tropical depression through Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama as forecasters warn of more dangerous weather over the weekend.



The hurricane left property damage, a hazardous chemical fire and at least six people dead in Louisiana on Thursday before moving North later in the night through Arkansas. Though the extent of the storm's destruction is not yet clear, Louisiana and Texas officials signaled that the damage is less catastrophic than anticipated.

The day before Laura tore through Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center and officials issued dire warnings that prompted more than a half-million people to evacuate in both states.

Despite Laura hitting the land with such force, its forecast storm surge — expected to be "unsurvivable" at up to 20 feet high — ended up being about half as high in Louisiana. Forecasters said that this was due in part to the storm moving quickly.

"It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute catastrophic damage that we thought was likely based on the forecast that we had last night," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Thursday afternoon briefing. "But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage. We have thousands and thousands of our fellow citizens whose lives are upside down."

New tornado warnings were issued on Thursday night in Mississippi and Arkansas. Forecasters warn that Laura could re-energize and threaten several Northeast states by Saturday. Laura was the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, surpassing even Katrina, a Category 3 storm that devastated the state in 2005.