These stocks will gain the most when there's a vaccine breakthrough, Stifel says

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)
Stifel analysts have for weeks fielded calls from clients all wondering the same thing: "Which stocks should I own if I expect a Covid-19 breakthrough?"
The brokerage feels that almost all the equities under their coverage would benefit from a positive vaccine announcement, but it's nonetheless drummed up a list of six stocks they think could post outsized gains on a major Covid-19 innovation.
Analysts Steven Wieczynski, Brad Boyer and Jackson Gibb offered clients some advice on which parts of the market investors should own if they think a viable vaccine is imminent.
"The question we are getting asked daily is, 'What stock/stocks in your universe would benefit the most from a vaccine announcement?'" the trio wrote in a note.
"The simple answer is we think any name under our coverage would benefit from a positive vaccine announcement," they added. "However, we do believe any type of stock related to the cruise industry could outperform others under our coverage."