These are the top 10 U.S. community colleges in 2020

When the coronavirus pandemic forced colleges to close their campuses, many predicted that some students would transfer to community colleges in order to stay closer to home and save money.

The College Board estimates that during the 2019-2020 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state students at community colleges was $3,730 per year on average, compared to $10,440 at public four-year schools and $36,880 at private four-year schools.

However, more recent reports indicate that enrollments at many community colleges are actually down this semester.

Fortunately for those who are interested in attending a community college, it's not too late. Community colleges typically have rolling admissions or periodic application deadlines throughout the year.