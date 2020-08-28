Highlights from the RNC: Republican leaders tout Trump's fighting spirit, call for 'four more years'

The Republican National Convention touted the Trump administration's approach to the economy and response to the Covid-19 pandemic, honored first responders and levied harsh attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump's children lauded the president while slamming the Democratic Party's agenda, which some called socialist. They also highlighted Trump's approach to relations with China, claiming the trade war successfully protected American workers.

The convention also featured speeches from those who said they had been victimized by "cancel culture."

During the four-night event, Trump participated in a naturalization ceremony for five newly minted American citizens and pardoned convicted bank robber Jon Ponder.

Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Larry Kudlow and others served as character witnesses for Trump. Ivanka Trump said her father's determination had not wavered during his term, "Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington."

Trump and Pence formally accepted their nominations to the Republican Party's ticket for the 2020 election. Watch the video to see the newsiest moments from the four nights.