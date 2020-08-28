Wirecard's UK unit confirms plan to sell assets after disgraced payments firm goes bust

An employee demonstrates the Wirecard AG online payment smartphone app on the company's exhibition stand at the Noah Technology Conference in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Wirecard Card Solutions, the U.K. unit of disgraced German payments company Wirecard, has announced it will sell some assets to British financial technology company Railsbank in a solvent wind-down.

The company said it would meet on Friday to present a proposal outlining the terms of a sale of its card technology and associated U.K. assets as well as the transition of its customers and employees to Railsbank.

"Our hope is that our programme managers will support our proposal and we can move forward in a positive way for all parties," said Tom Jennings, managing director of Wirecard Card Solutions. "I would like to thank our customers for their ongoing support as well as Mastercard and Visa for their help in making this transition as seamless as possible."

Munich-based Wirecard filed for insolvency in June, marking a dramatic downfall for a company once revered as one of Germany's hottest tech businesses. The proceedings were initiated following an accounting scandal that reached its climax when Wirecard admitted 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) was missing from its balance sheet.