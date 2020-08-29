EU prepares sanctions against Turkey over gas exploration dispute with Greece

Greek soldiers and tourists disembark from a ferry at the port of the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo, the most southeastern inhabited Greek island in the Dodecanese, situated two kilometers off the south coast of Turkey on August 28, 2020.

The European Union is preparing sanctions against Turkey that could be discussed at the bloc's next summit on Sept. 24 in response to the eastern Mediterranean dispute with Greece, the EU's top diplomat said on Friday.

The measures, meant to limit Turkey's ability to explore for natural gas in contested waters, could affect individuals, ships or the use of European ports, Josep Borrell said. The EU would focus on everything related to "activities we consider illegal", he added.

Borrell spoke in Berlin where EU foreign ministers met to discuss support for Greece after Athens ratified a pact on its maritime boundaries to counter Turkey's claims to energy resources in the region.

In a fresh sign of tensions, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Turkish F-16 jets on Thursday prevented six Greek F-16 jets which took off from the island of Crete from entering an area where Ankara is conducting maritime activity.

Greek media reported that Turkish fighter aircraft had harassed Greek jets which were returning to base on Crete.

Accusations and counter accusations on military issues are common between the two NATO allies.

In Berlin, Borrell said the bloc was ready to sanction Turkish vessels, block their access to EU ports and cut off supplies.