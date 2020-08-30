FDA willing to fast track coronavirus vaccine before phase three trials are completed

Commissioner of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen M. Hahn speaks during a news conference about the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developments, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 23, 2020.

The comments come a week after the FDA granted emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients, despite concerns among some health officials that data from clinical trials is too weak to support widespread application of the treatment yet. That announcement was on the heels of President Trump accusing the FDA, without any evidence, of trying to hurt him politically by dragging its feet in approving new coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

"It is up to the [vaccine developer] to apply for authorization or approval, and we make an adjudication of their application," Hahn told The Financial Times. "If they do that before the end of phase three, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination."

Insisting that the move would not be due to pressure from the Trump administration to fast track a vaccine, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the publication that an emergency authorization could be appropriate before phase three clinical trials are completed if the benefits outweigh the risks.

The chief of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is prepared to bypass the full federal approval process in order to make a Covid-19 vaccine available as soon as possible, according to an interview in The Financial Times.

Hahn told the Financial Times that he wouldn't rush a vaccine solely to please Trump.

"We have a convergence of the Covid-19 pandemic with the political season, and we're just going to have to get through that and stick to our core principles," Hahn said.

"This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision," he said. "This is not going to be a political decision."

He said emergency authorization could be used to safely make the vaccine available for use by certain groups before clinical trials are completed.

"Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval," Hahn said. "The legal, medical and scientific standard for that is that the benefit outweighs the risk in a public health emergency."

Last week, The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration was considering an emergency use authorization before the presidential election for an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed in the U.K. by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, said any reports about an emergency authorization for a vaccine prior to the election were "absolutely false." AstraZeneca said it had not discussed such a move with the U.S. government.

Already, China and Russia have each approved vaccines without waiting for the completion of phase three trials, which come with the most rigorous testing for a potential new drug. Public health officials in the U.S. and elsewhere have warned that the move could be unsafe.

The coronavirus has infected more than 5.9 million people in the U.S. as of Saturday, representing about a quarter of the world's reported cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The death toll in the U.S. has reached more than 182,000.