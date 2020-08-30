How Warren Buffett made his billions and became the 'Oracle of Omaha'

Warren Buffett is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday.

The longtime chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and investing icon is still going strong with a career that's stretching toward seven decades. Buffett's sustained market success has earned him the moniker "The Oracle of Omaha" and a cult following of want-to-be financial savants hoping to soak up some of the investing acumen that's earned Buffett a net worth of more than $80 billion and made the nonagenarian one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

While Buffett is famously frugal — he eats at McDonald's for breakfast every day (spending no more than $3.17 each time) and he still lives in the same Omaha home he bought for just $31,500 in 1958 — he's also been practicing at the art of turning a profit for the vast majority of his long life, which helps account for his massive fortune.

From childhood side-hustles and stock purchases to studying under investing gurus before launching his own investment firm more than 60 years ago, Buffett has spent his life fine-tuning his conservative approach to investing that favors long-term value over short-term gains.

Here's a timeline of how Warren Buffett went from buying his first stock as a kid to becoming an investing icon:

— 1930, born in Omaha, Nebraska. Buffett is the second of three children born to Howard and Leila Buffett. Buffett's father, Howard, was an investment broker and a four-term Republican congressman, who moved the family to Washington, D.C. in 1943.

— 1942, first stock purchase: When he was 11 years old, Buffett kicked off a lifetime of investing by making his first stock purchase. The future billionaire bought three shares of oil company Cities Service at about $38 per share. Buffett eventually sold the stock at $40, making a profit of $2 per share, but he learned an important lesson about patience when the price later shot up to $200 per share.

Now, Buffett's advice to investors is "don't watch the market closely."

"The money is made in investments by investing," Buffett said in 2016, "and by owning good companies for long periods of time. If they buy good companies, buy them over time, they're going to do fine 10, 20, 30 years from now."

— Childhood hustles: Long before he was the "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett was a business-savvy kid looking to get a head start on amassing an impressive net worth. When he was only 6 years old, Buffett sold chewing gum to people in his neighborhood — Juicy Fruit, Spearmint and Doublemint cost a nickel per pack of five sticks — and even sold bottles of Coca-Cola door to door in the summer.

After his family moved to Washington, D.C., a 13-year-old Buffett took a job delivering The Washington Post. Waking up at 4:30 a.m. every morning, Buffett also sold new magazine subscriptions on the side and challenged himself to look for ways to make his deliveries faster than he had before. After making $2,000 delivering newspapers by the age of 15, Buffett invested $1,200 in a 40-acre Nebraska farm.