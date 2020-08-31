China warns Czech senate speaker will pay 'heavy price' for Taiwan visit

The Czech senate's Milos Vystrcil and his wife wave to salute the press in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 30, 2020.

Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will "pay a heavy price" for making an official trip to Taiwan and China will not sit idly by, the Chinese government's top diplomat said on Monday, in a warning brushed off by Taiwan's government.

Vystrcil arrived in Taipei on Sunday on a visit to promote business links with Taiwan, saying the Czech Republic would not bow to Beijing's objections.

Speaking while in Germany, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said there would be retribution.

"The Chinese government and Chinese people won't take a laissez-faire attitude or sit idly by, and will make him pay a heavy price for his short-sighted behaviour and political opportunism," China's Foreign Ministry cited Wang as saying.