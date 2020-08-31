Coronavirus live updates: U.S. approaches 6 million cases as new infections rise in more states

New cases of the coronavirus are rising in more states across the U.S. compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University. New cases nationwide are still falling, though the pace of improvement has slowed. The U.S. reported an average of about 42,100 new cases over the past seven days, down just 1.2% compared with a week ago, according to CNBC's analysis.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: