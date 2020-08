The nose of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 777-200ER dedicated to David C. Garrett Jr, former CEO of the airline is seen at the Narita airport.

Stocks that have been beaten up as a result of the coronavirus continue to present investors with significant upside as the broader market sets fresh records, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors founder Tom Lee.

"They haven't really participated in this move to new highs. Many of them are still 50% off their highs, and I think that's where the real opportunity is, especially if the economy reopens," Lee said on "Power Lunch."