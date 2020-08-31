JPMorgan's Tusa gets more negative on GE: 'We see little equity value here'

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
General Electric has a bumpy road ahead and won't be seeing a "V-shaped" recovery, JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa said in a new note.
The legacy industrial company beat Wall Street revenue expectations for its second quarter, but its stock has lost ground in the month since. JPMorgan previously had a $5 target on the stock, but with its estimates falling again it pulled its target completely, saying "we see little equity value here."
"For GE, we see a company that continues to contend with its past, unable to move forward, with a mosaic of negative signals suggesting no quick turn, and a continued defensive approach in its communications," the note said.