Outspoken investor Chamath Palihapitiya invested in this manufacturing company — here's his thesis

One of the latest deals involving a blank check company will bring a "leader in Manufacturing 2.0" to the public markets, according to tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Boston-based Desktop Metal announced last week that it would merge with special purpose acquisition company Trine Acquisition Corp., with Palihapitiya helping to lead a $275 million investment to finance the deal. The founder and CEO of investment firm Social Capital said on Twitter that Desktop Metal was well-positioned for a shift toward more sustainable and U.S.-based manufacturing.