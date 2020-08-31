Skip Navigation
Outspoken investor Chamath Palihapitiya invested in this manufacturing company — here's his thesis

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Chamath Palihapitiya
Olivia Michael | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only). 

One of the latest deals involving a blank check company will bring a "leader in Manufacturing 2.0" to the public markets, according to tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya. 

Boston-based Desktop Metal announced last week that it would merge with special purpose acquisition company Trine Acquisition Corp., with Palihapitiya helping to lead a $275 million investment to finance the deal. The founder and CEO of investment firm Social Capital said on Twitter that Desktop Metal was well-positioned for a shift toward more sustainable and U.S.-based manufacturing.