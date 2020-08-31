Two under-the-radar ways to play the aluminum can shortage

Aluminum is at the center of a major pandemic-fueled disruption.

The coronavirus crisis is causing an aluminum can shortage as lockdowns accelerate demand for packaged food and drinks, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. Beverage makers Coca-Cola and Molson Coors have said they have seen aluminum supply tighten amid spikes in demand for their canned products.

With the entire supply chain — including beverage companies PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Constellation Brands and can suppliers Ball Corp. and Crown Holdings — feeling the crunch, one area should benefit most, two traders agreed on Friday.

"This is hurting the beverage makers the most," Gina Sanchez, founder and CEO of Chantico Global, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"If you're in the business of getting beverage and product onto the shelf and you can't get the cans to get it on the shelf, that's a problem for you," she said. "The bigger you are, the better you can handle this, but I think that this goes back to the manufacturers as the biggest beneficiary of this cycle."

Ball Corp. and Crown Holdings, two of the biggest aluminum can makers, were Sanchez's choices for trading the shortage.

"Ball actually had the best performance [year to date], but Crown Holdings still has significant room for more expansion of their multiples," she said. "So, there's a valuation play there."

Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler, said aluminum itself appears to be gearing up for another leg higher.