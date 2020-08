Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Warren Buffett just added a $6 billion bet on the five largest Japanese trading firms in his first major foray into the developed Asian market.

Berkshire Hathaway said Sunday it has acquired stakes of more than 5% in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies — Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., and Sumitomo Corp.

Here are the biggest takeaways of the big money move: