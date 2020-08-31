Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The S&P 500 rose more than 7% in August, along with the Dow. It was the best August for the Dow since 1984 and the best August for the S&P 500 since 1986. This month's gains have pushed the S&P 500 to record levels, officially confirming a new bull market has started. The August rally built on the market's sharp rebound off the March 23 lows.