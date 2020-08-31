Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Traders work before the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 12, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 223 points

The Dow dropped 223.82 points, or 0.8%, to 28,430.05. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 3,500.31. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% to 11,775.46. Stocks posted a mixed performance on Monday as traders wrapped up the the market's best August in more than 30 years

Best August in decades

The S&P 500 rose more than 7% in August, along with the Dow. It was the best August for the Dow since 1984 and the best August for the S&P 500 since 1986. This month's gains have pushed the S&P 500 to record levels, officially confirming a new bull market has started. The August rally built on the market's sharp rebound off the March 23 lows.

Apple and Tesla jump, banks struggle

Apple and Tesla shares rose 3% and 12%, respectively, after their stock splits took effect on Monday. Both stocks contributed to the Nasdaq's sharp gains on Monday. Banks, meanwhile, fell broadly as yields declined. JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5% while Citigroup slid 2.2%. 

What happens next?

Data on manufacturing activity and construction spending are set for release Tuesday. 

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.