Young workers at risk of financial exhaustion due to coronavirus pandemic

The economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus has spared no generation of American workers. But a recent survey found that young professionals could be bearing the brunt of the financial stress.

One big consequence of that pressure is burnout, with 85% of young Americans reporting they feel pushed to the limit in at least one area when it comes to their jobs, managing their finances, studying or social media, according to a recent survey from TD Ameritrade.

"They're just starting off and trying to get their footing in general," said Molly Passantino, senior specialist of retirement and annuities at TD Ameritrade. "Now there's an additional setback with the coronavirus."

About 1 in 3 young Americans reported that they had been laid off or put on temporary leave, TD Ameritrade found.

The numbers are particularly stark for members of Gen Z (ages 15 to 22), who are almost three times more likely to be laid off than their older counterparts. One reason is that younger workers are more likely to work in service positions.

Meanwhile, 63% of young Americans are worried they will lose their jobs, versus 52% of Americans overall.

TD Ameritrade's survey focused on young Americans ages 15 to 29, and was conducted online between February and April. Since that time, the economy has struggled to reopen amid rising coronavirus case numbers in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, Congress has struggled to agree on additional stimulus relief.