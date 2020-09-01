Asia Pacific stocks set to trade lower; private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity ahead

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors await the release of a private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in August.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,035 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,080. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,139.76.

Shares in Australia were also poised to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,972.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,060.50.

On the economic data front, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) for August is set to be out at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday. On Monday, China's official manufacturing PMI for August came in at 51.0, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

PMI readings above 50 signify expansion, while those below that figure indicate contraction. PMI readings are sequential and indicate on-month expansion or contraction.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to announce its interest rate decision at about 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Ahead of that decision, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7378 following a rise yesterday from levels around $0.735.