Ireland's finance minister calls for Brexit negotiators to redouble efforts as deadline draws closer

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Brexit negotiating teams should redouble their "creativity and commitment" in order to reach an agreement before the end of the year, with officials and governments currently preoccupied by the coronavirus pandemic. Donohoe told CNBC Friday the importance of the EU-U.K. talks have been heightened by the global economy being gripped by Covid-19 developments in the last few months. "It's so important that all of us redouble our efforts and redouble our creativity and commitment to see if a pathway for an agreement can be found because the impact of a very, very hard Brexit on all participants in global trade, of course, is only going to be heightened if we are already dealing with the consequences of Covid-19," he said. Talks faced another setback last week after Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan, who was responsible for trade, resigned amid a "Golfgate" scandal. Meaning the EU's negotiating team will be undergoing a shift in the crunch weeks ahead. Donohoe said the negotiations will continue under the leadership of chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, as the next Dec. 31 deadline looms, despite the recent upheaval. "There still will be a very strong team within the European Commission, and between Mr. Barnier, the Commission and the new commissioner, whoever that is, I'm confident that the work of the Commission will continue to the very high standard that it did under Commissioner Hogan."

'Golfgate'

It has been a rocky couple of weeks for the Irish government with "Golfgate," a controversy over a dinner held by the parliamentary golf society in a hotel earlier in August that drew public ire. More than 80 people from government and industry gathered for the dinner, on the same week that some Covid-19 restrictions were imposed again on the public. As well as Hogan, Ireland's Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned after the news broke that he attended. With Hogan out, Ireland is now under pressure to present two candidates for the EU commissioner job with several names swirling around as possible picks. But doubts remain on whether that person will maintain the trade portfolio.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, on January 26, 2018. Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who heads up the EU's executive arm, said she wants to be presented with one man and one woman as candidates for the job as part of her efforts for a gender-balanced Commission. Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who has been a familiar face among Brexit negotiations, and Mairead McGuinness, a member and vice president of the European Parliament, are names touted for the role.

Domestic challenges