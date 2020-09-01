What Apple's landmark court win against the EU means for Ireland

A man clears away leaves outside buildings on The Apple campus in Cork, southern Ireland.

DUBLIN — When a top EU court ruled in favor of Apple in its tax dispute with the European Commission, there was a collective sigh of relief among much of Ireland's business community.

In July, the court backed Apple and Ireland in their appeal against a 2016 verdict that the iPhone maker must pay 13 billion euros ($15.5 billion) in back taxes. Another appeal is still possible, but a decision in the other direction could have had severe consequences for Ireland's ability to attract multinational firms.

Foreign direct investment, or FDI, has been a major cog of Ireland's industrial development strategy for decades, influenced heavily by the low corporate tax rate of 12.5%.

"Obviously it was a huge relief to the Irish government and definitely there was a sense of victory and triumph in terms of taking on what was regarded as an overreach by the EU commission," Lucinda Creighton, a former Irish minister of state for European Affairs, told CNBC.

FDI directly accounts for more than 245,000 jobs in the country with nearly 175,000 of those at American companies.

Apple operates a large base in Cork while in Dublin, Facebook, Google and Twitter are a stone's throw away from each other and recently, Amazon announced plans to grow its Irish operations to 5,000 staff.

There are still many challenges ahead for this strategy. A report in May from the OECD forecast that the rate of FDI internationally will fall between 30% and 40% as companies re-evaluate their strategies post-pandemic.

Coupled with the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus, a differing court ruling could have damaged Ireland's ability to keep the doors open to foreign investment when it needs it the most.

Peter Vale, head of international tax at Grant Thornton in Dublin, said taxation changes wouldn't happen immediately but would have hurt future planning.

"Had it gone the other way it would have been really bad. None of this happens overnight even though things can move quickly. It would have given people cause for concern," he told CNBC.