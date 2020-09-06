How to reduce eye strain now that we're all spending so much time looking at screens

If your eyes feel tired, it could be that they're strained from staring at bright glowing screens all day long. We're all indoors, spending more time than ever staring at computer screens, phones and tablets while we work from home. There are some settings built into the iPhone, Android, macOS and Windows 10 that can help you reduce eye strain and may make it easier to fall asleep by changing the color of your screen from white to orange-hued.

Apple's website, for example, says "studies have shown that exposure to bright blue light in the evening can affect your circadian rhythms and make it harder to sleep. Night Shift uses your computer's clock and geolocaton to determine when it's sunset in your location. It then automatically shifts the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum. In the morning it returns the display to its regular settings."

I find these settings, often called night light or night mode, especially helpful in the evening. I turn the brightness way down on the device I'm using and hike up the night filter, and it makes it easier to read without straining my eyes as much. This isn't necessarily the same as complete blue light blockers, which some people argue can help you fall asleep easier or reduce eye strain more than software settings. And you can further reduce eye strain by following the 20-20-20 rule, which says you should take a break every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

But, if you just want to make it easier to view a screen in the evening, you may find these options on iPhone, Mac, Windows and Android helpful.