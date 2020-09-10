Skip Navigation
Most voters don't see Trump and Biden as mentally fit to be president, new poll shows

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • A majority of voters in six swing states consider President Trump and Joe Biden mentally unfit to be president, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll. 
  • At the same time, most respondents consider both White House hopefuls physically fit for the White House. 
  • Trump has tried to portray Biden as mentally unfit for the office, while Trump's doctor has denied speculation that the president suffered a stroke or mini-strokes. 
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Ron Adar | Echoes Wire | Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Most voters in six 2020 swing states do not consider either President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden mentally fit to be president, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll.   

The findings in the pivotal states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were released Thursday amid a sustained push by the Trump campaign to portray Biden as incapable of handling the demands of office. Most respondents in those states, which will play a huge role in determining the presidential election winner, do not have confidence in Trump's ability to take on the job, either. 

A 51% majority said Trump is mentally unfit to be president, while 49% answered that he is fit to hold the job. A similar share, by a 52% to 48% margin, responded that Biden is mentally unfit to be president. 

VIDEO3:0303:03
Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in six key swing states: CNBC/Change Research poll
News Videos

Voters had more confidence in the presidential hopefuls' physical fitness to hold the White House. A 52% majority said the 74-year-old Trump is physically fit to be president, and 54% said the same about Biden, who is 77. 

The poll, taken Friday through Sunday, surveyed 4,143 likely voters across the six states and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points. The survey found Biden leading Trump by at least a small margin in all those key states and that most voters disapprove of Trump's efforts to keep Americans safe.

In a CNBC/Change Research national poll, 55% said Trump was mentally unfit, while 45% said he was fit. Biden was deemed unfit by 52% and fit by 48%. The survey was conducted with 1,902 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.25 percentage points.

The findings about the candidates' physical fitness for office follow Trump's doctor's recent denial of speculation that the president suffered a stroke, mini-stroke or other heart-related emergency.

Spokesmen for both campaigns did not respond to requests to comment. 

