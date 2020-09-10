Coronavirus: FDA chief won't overrule scientists on vaccine; AstraZeneca delay 'wake-up call'

A kabuki (Japanese theatre) character is displayed on the shutter of a closed shop on Nakamise Shopping Street leading to Sensoji Temple, one of Tokyos most popular tourist sites, on April 21, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Japan's economy minister has reportedly informed a panel of health experts that he wants the country to remove coronavirus-related restrictions from a number of events.

Yasutoshi Nishimura suggested falling infection rates linked to events such as Kabuki theater, classical music performances, and rock concerts could allow the government to remove Covid-19 safety measures, according to Reuters.

The panel of health experts was set to debate the proposed changes.

To date, Japan has confirmed more than 74,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,417 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. — Sam Meredith