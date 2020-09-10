European stocks close lower after ECB decision; Games Workshop up 12%

European stocks closed lower Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady and said it expected the euro zone to suffer a smaller recession than it had feared.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down by over 0.5%, with mining stocks falling 1.5% to lead losses. Autos and travel and leisure shares bucked the trend, up around 0.6% and 0.7% respectively.

It comes after the ECB announced it was keeping its interest rates and coronavirus-stimulus program unchanged. The central bank also said its baseline scenario for the euro zone was for GDP to contract 8% this year, a modest improvement on the 8.7% contraction it had projected in June.

However, the recovery is likely to be slower than initially forecast and inflation is still anticipated to undershoot the bank's target for years to come.

Since the ECB's last meeting, economic data has shown signs of a slowing of the recovery, the euro has appreciated and core inflation slumped to a new record low in August.