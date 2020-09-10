Huawei says its own operating system HarmonyOS will come to smartphones next year

Richard Yu, CEO of the consumer division at Huawei, delivers a keynote at the Huawei Developer Conference on September 10, 2020. Huawei launched the second version of its HarmonyOS operating system. Huawei

GUANGZHOU, China — Huawei launched the second version of its own operating system on Thursday and it will be run on its smartphones for the first time next year as an alternative to Google's Android. Last year, Huawei took the wraps off HarmonyOS, its own cross-device operating system. It came after the company was put on the U.S. Entity List, a blacklist that restricted some U.S. companies from selling their products to the Chinese tech giant. Google suspended business activity with Huawei, forcing the firm to release flagship smartphones without a licensed version of the U.S. company's Android operating system. That's not a big deal in China where Google services like Gmail or search are blocked. But, it is important in Huawei's international markets where consumers are used to using such apps. While Huawei became the number one smartphone maker in the world in the second quarter, most of that was thanks to the China market with its huge population, while international markets saw a sharp decline. "Maybe starting from next year we will see smartphones with HarmonyOS," Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer division, said during a keynote speech on Thursday. In a follow-up message to CNBC, he confirmed that HarmonyOS would run on Huawei's new phones in 2021.

HarmonyOS 2.0

Huawei touts HarmonyOS as a mobile operating system that can work across a number of different devices. Developers only need to create one version of the app that ports across multiple pieces of hardware, the company claims. On Thursday, Huawei launched HarmonyOS 2.0 and said that a beta version of the operating system will be open to developers, even Huawei's rivals, for devices like smartwatches, TVs, and in-car head units from September 10 and for smartphones in December. From those dates, developers will be able to experiment and develop apps for HarmonyOS.

Bryan Ma, vice president of devices research at IDC, said that device makers might be interested in having HarmonyOS as a "fallback option" in case they face similar bans on using Google. But they might not necessarily want to work with Huawei. "On the other hand, they'll think twice about working with an arch-rival that has so aggressively competed with them in China over the past year. I think they will explore their options but not commit until there is more clarity on how U.S. policy might change next year," Ma told CNBC by email.

Question marks overseas